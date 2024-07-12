Lifeguards are facing a testing summer. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
This summer has become a challenging one for lifeguards up and down the Mediterranean coast of Spain, especially in Mallorca, with rip tides becoming a growing threat to swimmers.
A week ago, five tourists were rescued in just one day after being caught in the currents and last Sunday I watched the lifeguards battle to not only keep control of a busy beach in Cala Ratjada but also rescue a middle-aged woman who got caught in a current and was dragged out to sea.
