Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma12/07/2024 12:11
This summer has become a challenging one for lifeguards up and down the Mediterranean coast of Spain, especially in Mallorca, with rip tides becoming a growing threat to swimmers.
A week ago, five tourists were rescued in just one day after being caught in the currents and last Sunday I watched the lifeguards battle to not only keep control of a busy beach in Cala Ratjada but also rescue a middle-aged woman who got caught in a current and was dragged out to sea.

All this was despite the red flags flying and most of the small beach having been cordoned off. Did the sunbathers pay any attention? No, not even some of the local residents. So, the lifeguards, who were constantly on patrol up and down the beach, blowing their whistles to get people back near the water’s edge, were forced to open a small corridor in front of the watchtower so they could, in theory, keep control of people enjoying a quick dip or playing in the waves.

The flags are of great significance and are in place for people’s safety, so if the red flag is flying, don’t go in the water, it’s as simple as that. I know people on holiday will object but that’s life, in fact getting caught in a rip tide could be a mater of life or death, as the information boards on the beach explained. So please, pay attention to the lifeguards, it’s for your own good.