Hundreds of banners are hung up in response to the call launched by the SOS Sóller platform. | R.F.
There’s been a lot of polemic about the state of tourism in the Balearic islands with fierce debate raging on both sides of the fence about whether it’s all gone too far and how to put the genie back in the bottle. Without a doubt, Mallorca, and in fact all the islands, rely on tourism whether they like it or not. However, even the regional government, hoteliers and estate agents would admit that the islands have become bloated in the high season, and that the infrastructure is breaking down as huge numbers descend on key enclaves such as the Soller valley year on year. Since the pandemic the situation has escalated as lockdown created a sort of cabin fever with loads of people especially in wet and cold countries desperate to get away to the sun as soon as possible.
