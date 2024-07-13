High population growth has been due to immigration and employment opportunities in the tourism industry. | Jaume Morey
In 1967 an article by Ignacio Ballester Ros was published. A statistician, he was to be appointed director-general of Spain's National Statistics Institute in 1980. The article of 1967 was as interesting and informative as it was unusual. Ballester had taken information from the Banco Español de Crédito, which became Banesto and was eventually absorbed into Santander and disappeared. The bank had produced a yearbook for the 'Spanish market', which in itself wasn't that unusual. However, what the bank had done for the first time was to delve into incomes at municipal level in Spain. This was a huge task, given the sheer number of municipalities, and it thus allowed examination of "differences across the entire Spanish geography". These differences could be assessed precisely and objectively and in a way in which they never had been previously.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.