Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente celebrate with his players on Plaza Cibeles after winning Euro 2024. | Juan Medina
Palma19/07/2024 10:37
The Spanish national soccer squad are invincible on the pitch but some could say that a few inviduals are imbeciles off it when they celebrate their success. The women’s soccer team beat England in the finals and won the World Cup only for their celebrations to be marred by the “infamous kiss. Now, some male players have caused a storm by shouting Gibraltar is Spanish during their celebrations. The comments have created a “storm on the Rock” with the Gibraltar government telling them to take a long walk on a short plank!
