A few weekends ago I made the annual trip to Cala Ratjada and, as usual, we made restaurant reservations in advance because, in the past without one, you’d be lucky to get a table. However, despite there being a live reggae band playing in the port, and a very good one, and a correfoc fire run, we were shocked by the amount of empty tables on front line terraces. Apart from being extremely popular with tourists, Cala Ratjada, especially the port, has always been a honey trap for the Spanish and local residents.
