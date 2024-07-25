To be fair, most tourists seeking ‘all inclusive’ holidays, flock to Mallorca in search of sun, sand and sangria. And why not? As well as multicultural interest across the arts, global gastronomy and an enviable landscape including towering mountains and sweeping valleys, the island also boasts idyllic coves and sandy, golden beaches bathed in glorious sunshine throughout summer! This publicised Mediterranean climate was also one of the prime reasons we moved here in the first place, yet with twenty years under our belts, those ‘scorchio’ summers are not met with the same enthusiasm as before, and as the hottest season hovers on the horizon, I welcome every cooling cloud and billowing breeze going!
