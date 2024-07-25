This is the time of year when Puerto Soller reverts to type. The school summer holidays from the UK, and much of Europe, bring families here in droves to have a traditional family holiday. The price of cocktails and much fine dining escapes them, as most family groups are not in that price bracket. Some come to their favourite hotels along the sea front. Others to the apartments and houses let on ETV licenses. Still more come to houses, which for one reason or another, are owned by their extended family. The latter group are very French, and these are the friends who bring the language with them.
