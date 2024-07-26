Tourists arriving to Palma airport in this file photo of 2017. | JAUME MOREY
It's a cliché as it isn’t new. Yes, there are people now asking if Mallorca could die of success, but others were asking the same thing years ago. It goes back further but here’s a flavour almost to the day in 2017. The Economy Circle think tank: “There are objective reasons for believing that the island is on the way to dying of success due to the massive influx of visitors and unsustainable growth that leads to socioeconomic decline with low-skilled occupations and low wages.” The wise people of the Circle spoke of limits to quantitative growth and of the need for “public authorities, economic agents and citizens to stop thinking exclusively about particular interests and focus on the common benefit, a sustainable future”.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I actually don't think a 7% increase in tourist over 6 years is unmanageable when trying to get the numbers down. Chip away 1% every year( 1 tourist in 100 ),over the next six years should, in theory, pacify the grumblings ?