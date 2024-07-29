When the sun is sizzling it’s easy to be a slob and stay put behind closed shutters but who can resist a little style and substance when Son Vida Golf comes knocking? Last week, the Scotsman and I donned our glad rags and set off for the wonderful 60th celebrations of this famous old course at Son Vida.
Some might not know this, but the golf course was inaugurated in 1964 and was the very first course in Mallorca and the second in the whole of Spain. The likes of Sean Connery and Prince Rainier of Monaco graced the place and it has maintained its status as the most chic of venues on the island for those with a willing club in their hand.
Fabulous 60th at Son Vida Golf Mallorca
The likes of Sean Connery and Prince Rainier of Monaco graced the place
When the sun is sizzling it’s easy to be a slob and stay put behind closed shutters but who can resist a little style and substance when Son Vida Golf comes knocking? Last week, the Scotsman and I donned our glad rags and set off for the wonderful 60th celebrations of this famous old course at Son Vida.
Also in News
- Balearic government praises organisers of anti mass tourism march, British media says their tone was out of line
- Is Mallorca quiet or is it me?
- Wanted Briton arrested at Palma Airport
- "We are not going to eat in a Soller restaurant where the menu is only in English and it is just for tourism"
- New complaint against British passport control service company at Palma Airport
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.