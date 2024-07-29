Golf course of the Hotel Son Vida in Palma

Anna Nicholas 29/07/2024
When the sun is sizzling it’s easy to be a slob and stay put behind closed shutters but who can resist a little style and substance when Son Vida Golf comes knocking? Last week, the Scotsman and I donned our glad rags and set off for the wonderful 60th celebrations of this famous old course at Son Vida.
Some might not know this, but the golf course was inaugurated in 1964 and was the very first course in Mallorca and the second in the whole of Spain. The likes of Sean Connery and Prince Rainier of Monaco graced the place and it has maintained its status as the most chic of venues on the island for those with a willing club in their hand.

The evening was filled with music- a fabulous jazz quartet entertained a throng of guests on the terrace while a singer took over on the central stage on the beautiful lawns. Guests were treated to a wonderful three course buffet menu of the most exquisitely presented fare. Let’s hope we won’t all have to wait another 60 years to enjoy the delights of this iconic club again!



The other day a good chum in London sent me a link to a Telegraph article about the recent tourism demonstrations in Palma. She told me that it was an interesting read and I really should take a look at it. To my confusion, I opened the link to find that it was an article that I wrote last week. I assumed she was being silly, so emailed back and said that yes, I’d read it and even written it! Imagine my surprise when an embarrassed reply came, admitting that she had not read the byline and genuinely had no idea that it was by me. You have to laugh!

Walk with me

I loved the recent story about the overweight mayor of a local town in Italy who now does a weekly evening walk with his citizens to help encourage himself and others to lose weight. The walks have become so popular that Luciano Fregonese has begun drawing the crowds. Citizens come to chat and reconnect with one another, to enjoy the evening air or just to discuss issues with the mayor in person. On his last foray, he was accompanied by 215 people and 12 dogs. It’s such a touching story and above all shows, once again, the power of community.