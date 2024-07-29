Thousands of people take to the streets against tourist overcrowding in a historic protest. | P. PELLICER
You will be unsurprised to learn that in the past, for those of us who live in the UK… what goes on in Mallorca - usually stays in Mallorca. But not anymore apparently it seems! As you would expect of me, I mostly keep abreast of what’s happening on the island either via friends living on the island or the pages of my online Bulletin. Nevertheless, recently UK based friends knowing that I/we spent two decades living and working on the island have been asking me about the current protests regarding tourism and tourists that have been taking place across the island… and it has to be said, other Spanish tourism venues. Indeed, at one time it would only be the ‘red top’ British newspapers who would deign to comment on the situation in their usual lively fashion.
