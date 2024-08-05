People walking by Palma's Cathedral during a heatwave. | M.A. CAÑELLAS
Sun, sea and sangria! No wonder tourists come flocking here in their droves. With the mass tourism debate hovering like a nervous drone, and negative concerns over the impact and effect of ‘visitor saturation’ dominating the headlines, we seem to have lost sight of the initial attraction which drives holidaymakers to our summer shores! Mallorca is simply a fantastic holiday destination, and despite negative reporting, remains one of Europe’s top vacation locations, attracting well over 6 million tourists per year.
