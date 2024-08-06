Thousands of people take to the streets against tourist overcrowding in a historic protest. | P. PELLICER
I don’t want to keep going on about it but as it’s in the news, and it’s part of the industry I work in, the tourism protests are becoming a problem. As always the British press and even some on the island press are hyping it way beyond where it should be and so unfortunately more people are taking notice. Firstly, I have no problem with people’s right to protest, we live in a democracy and that is fine. Where I do have a problem is they and the press are saying that they speak for the whole island. Which is simply not true. Estimations by the police say that there were 20,000 people on the march two weeks ago. If that was the case, that is 1.6% of our overall population. Hardly a groundswell of opposition, is it?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.