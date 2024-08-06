Thousands of people take to the streets against tourist overcrowding in a historic protest

Richie Prior 06/08/2024
I don’t want to keep going on about it but as it’s in the news, and it’s part of the industry I work in, the tourism protests are becoming a problem. As always the British press and even some on the island press are hyping it way beyond where it should be and so unfortunately more people are taking notice. Firstly, I have no problem with people’s right to protest, we live in a democracy and that is fine. Where I do have a problem is they and the press are saying that they speak for the whole island. Which is simply not true. Estimations by the police say that there were 20,000 people on the march two weeks ago. If that was the case, that is 1.6% of our overall population. Hardly a groundswell of opposition, is it?

They are concentrating on the smaller towns, villages and beaches where of course there will be problems because they are the places people would like to visit. Deia, Valldemosa, for example. You won’t see them protesting in Alcudia, Cala Millor, Cala D’or or Magalluf as they are much larger and have the space to cope. Ask any business in those areas if it is busier or quieter this year. You might be surprised by the answer. That maybe because of price, but there is no doubt the protests will put off people from coming. I’ll give you an example of an email we received at Pirates this week.

Dear Sir or Madam,
We had to cancel our flights to Palma, due to the current Anti Tourism riots of 20,000 Anti Tourism protesters. It is a shame as we really wanted to visit and especially see the Pirates Adventure.

Riots?? Where did they get that information from? One thing the protesters haven’t mentioned and was reported to me by Brad Robertson of Save The Med, when I interviewed him a few weeks ago. He said, “There’s too many people mate, whether you’re a tourist or someone that doesn’t leave your house, it doesn’t matter, there’s just too many of us”. Maybe we should get our own house in order first?

Anyway, these are the list of demands the protesters have asked for.

  • Housing, a guaranteed right. Implement real measures to take housing off the market so that everyone has access to it. For example, regulate the sale of housing to non-residents by establishing requirements such as a minimum length of time of residence.
    In principle, I don’t have a problem with this. I would add to be bought to live in and not just rented out for an extortionate fee. But I would ask the same question of the Spanish from the mainland and even second homeowners from the island that have two properties. Do the same rules apply?
  • No investment of public money in infrastructure expansion, no more airports, no more ports, no new roads, no desalination plants... Decrease in the number of flights, ban on private jets and a freeze on the number of recreational boats and a limit on vessels mooring off the coast. Can it be done if private money can be found? But like our public services they still need investment, so I would disagree to some extent. But I’m sure some common ground could be found. Like reviving the rail system around the island and expanding the Metro system in and around Palma.
  • No to the hyper-commercialisation of the coast, saturated with nautical and beach toys.
    I don’t have a problem with this in the smaller coves. But huge stretches of beaches, like Alcudia or Palmanova, I don’t see as a problem.
  • Improving and guaranteeing access to all public services: health, education, public transport, social services, etc.
    I think this should be a must for any Government.
  • Freeze on all new tourist places, both in hotels and apartments.
    Agreed, but there should be a proper clampdown on illegal holiday lets.
  • Eliminate and/or convert old hotels.
    If there is a distinct lack of affordable housing, I would look at conversion rather than elimination.
  • No more promotion of tourism. No more tourist fairs.
    Totally disagree, our number one industry has to be promoted and represented.
  • Limit the entry of vehicles and set a maximum number of rental vehicles in circulation.
    I have to be honest and say this needs looking at, as I do not know the laws that surround this.
  • Increase the rate of the tourist tax.
    I agree. But I would charge the same for all tourists all year round, as winter is currently exempt. Also charge the same for every star rating and cruise ships, rather than different rates and I would charge the under 16’s too. Every single person in my opinion should help with the drive for sustainable tourism. But we should also be made aware of where this money is going and show this in the airport and island wide for everyone to see.

I actually have another take on the protesters and their thoughts that tourism is driving up the sales and rental prices of properties. Driving away tourists isn’t going to make rentals or prices cheaper. In fact, the total opposite. We all think we live in paradise, so if all of a sudden the tourists started leaving, then how much more of a paradise would it become? Rather than drive prices down, it will drive prices up. I agree there needs to be a happy medium. I live in an apartment complex that has Spanish, German and UK owners and nearly every single one is using them as their second home (apart from me, I might add). Whilst I don’t have a problem with this, does that drive the prices up too?

There are plenty of experienced business people on the island who would be willing to help this situation and find solutions to the current so-called problems. I, for one, would be one of those people, and I’ve had messages and spoken to others who would be too. We only have to be asked, but in the meantime can we let people enjoy their well-earned holidays in peace.