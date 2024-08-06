Soller celebrates Saint St Bartholomew in August. | Pere Joan Oliver Orell
Here comes August and the month of hot weather, slow news and fiestas in Soller. Every village and town in Mallorca have their celebrations. In Soller we have one every month. However, there are two which top the league and bring travellers back to their homes. In May, the Battle of the ‘Moors and Christians’ is a five-day fiesta for us. A celebration of victory for an historic event which we are known for.
