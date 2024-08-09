Bronze medalist team of Spain celebrate during the medal ceremony of the Men's Kayak Four of the Canoeing Sprint competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | ALI HAIDER
Palma09/08/2024 09:25
Spain was easily the best team at the European Championships in Germany and they were rightful winners. However, Spain may be football champions but in other sports they are rather poor despite having the best training conditions in Europe. Spain will return from the Olympics in Paris with only a handful of medals unlike Britain, France and Germany who have secured a golden haul.
