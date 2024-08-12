British Prime Minister Keir Starmer looks on as he speaks to the media outside the Arden Academy in Solihull, West Midlands. | Joe Giddens
The honeymoon period is firmly over for Sir Keir Starmer, just when he was attempting to have a family holiday. It’s a bummer for politicians, but do we care? Of course not. As Starmer’s own Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, admitted last week, trust in politicians is ‘rock bottom’. Too damned right.
The horrific riots in the UK over the last week have led to endless polemic on the UK’s MSM (mainstream media) which few now trust following the pandemic, and on social media networks which are by contrast, viewed by millions. Even billionaire, Elon Musk, Tesla boss and owner of X, weighed in, goading poor old Starmer on the explosive situation with - dare I say – a volley of increasingly wickedly-witty tweets. I think most people who follow Musk (actually there are 193 million on X compared to Billy-no-mates-Starmer with 1.8m) know that he’s not an opponent with whom you want to pick a fight. He loves wading into a war of words and he inevitably wins while driving his opponents into a frenzy. His hashtag of #TwoTierStarmer is a case in point. Starmer must have been livid, but he should never have risen to the bait in the first place. Like a skilled chess player, Musk will enjoy escalating the rhetoric, so the PM’s advisors should haul Starmer out of the ring now before he’s humiliated further. Lesson learnt for the future, one hopes.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.