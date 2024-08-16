I suppose that bemoaning the fact that Europe’s most popular holiday destination is currently suffering somewhat of a summer heatwave is hardly going to cause too much consternation outside of those people living on the island. Nevertheless, for those whose responsibility it is to provide water for use on the island it seems that the ‘unthinkable’ as in water rationing, has become (or is soon to be…) a reality. With the municipality of Puigpunyent the first authority to introduce vigorously structured water rationing, most observers understand that they will be just the first of many to move in this direction to try to control the consumption of water in the midst of the current drought.
