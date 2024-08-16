General view of Puigpunyent

General view of Puigpunyent. | ULTIMA HORA

Frank LeaversPalma16/08/2024 09:56
I suppose that bemoaning the fact that Europe’s most popular holiday destination is currently suffering somewhat of a summer heatwave is hardly going to cause too much consternation outside of those people living on the island. Nevertheless, for those whose responsibility it is to provide water for use on the island it seems that the ‘unthinkable’ as in water rationing, has become (or is soon to be…) a reality. With the municipality of Puigpunyent the first authority to introduce vigorously structured water rationing, most observers understand that they will be just the first of many to move in this direction to try to control the consumption of water in the midst of the current drought.

Doubtless there will be some who will criticise this move, but with water being a basic yet finite human resource, the introduction of the proposed 11am to 11pm ban on consumption does make sense - albeit, only if it is properly monitored. You don’t have to be a genius to work out that a basic lack of water combined to a large increase in tourism numbers was always going to need a properly thought through and financially resourced plan to tackle this problem, which if environmental scientists are right, isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

Indeed, when a basic lack of water is at the heart of the problem, it is perhaps unsurprising that the filling-up of private swimming pools and other leisure facilities, whether they be sports or tourism related, will be under pressure to act responsibility. The only thought I would leave you with, is that the authorities use their powers judiciously and are straightforward and even handed when it comes to operating any anti-drought measures. For although I suspect that the Mallorcan public are well aware of the current situation, the authorities need to ensure that everyone is treated equally when it comes to combating, what has become a long-term problem for all islanders.