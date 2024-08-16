At the end of July, the head of government Pedro Sánchez met for the first time with the leader of the regional executive, Marga Prohens. | Pilar Pellicer
Palma16/08/2024 09:57
The Balearic government of Marga Prohens has flagship policies to address the islands’ housing problem and to speed up mechanisms to facilitate the building of homes. Not everyone agrees with these policies. Not everyone believes they are realistic. ‘Twas ever thus. But credit where credit is due; the government is trying.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.