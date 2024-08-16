Then there was the bill, the hottest and spiciest thing on the menu. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma16/08/2024 10:39
I should have known better as soon as I saw the menu, but the group I was with had been looking forward to checking out the new restaurant everyone was talking about all week so I went with the flow.
I shall not name it because, apart from not wanting a lawsuit, restaurants are rather like books, film, music and theatre - each to their own, everyone has different tastes. What I shall say is that the restaurant is supposed to be Mexican and also specialising in food from Baja California.
