The heat wave marked the most crowded event of the festivities, as the fireworks had to be cancelled this year. | M.A. CAÑELLAS
Palma16/08/2024 11:30
Some years previous, before Mallorca became my dream home in the sunshine, we moved, collectively, out of London and lived in the glorious location of North Devon for almost two decades. Being centred within the cultural compass of the West Country, we were surrounded by local history and a plethora of local traditions. A bit like Mallorca I suppose, yet sadly without the vibrant colour or sparkling enthusiasm!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.