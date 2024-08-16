The middle of August is the time when cracks appear. Usually that’s a ‘crack’ of thunder and a few heavy downpours. We can have weeks and weeks of sunshine and then, out of nowhere, a cloud bearing the precious gift of rain. We are always delighted to see the wet stuff. We are not so keen at the horrid humidity which usually accompanies a summer down pour. We can’t have everything we want, and the sight of rain means we can look forward to more of it as the month draws to a close. End of August rains usually make way for the glorious month of September, when towards the end of the month, it begins to get a little cooler.
