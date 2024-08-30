The Balearic government has to take some serious action. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma30/08/2024 10:02
I find it shocking, obscene and quite frankly selfish that 210,587 homes in the Balearics are either empty or are only used as second homes. The second home issue I can understand, after all they have been bought as holiday homes and therefore will only be used for just that - holidays. Plus there are certain restrictions that prevent some owners, for example the British, using their second homes for longer periods.
