Tourism protest in Mallorca calling for a change of course. | Pilar Pellicer
Palma30/08/2024 10:21
I am an American who has been coming to Mallorca as a tourist for the past quarter of a century. I have come so often and for so long that I don’t think I should be considered a “normal” tourist, as I have become culturally and mentally part-Spanish in the process. I understand that 2024 has seen the start of many “anti tourism” critiques and criticisms, and subsequent protests, and wish to voice the opinion of a tourist who is well acquainted with the island and people of Mallorca.
This piece starts off quite promisingly, although it's not true that the local government — and especially the Consell de Mallorca, specifically — can limit flights (only the Spanish national aviation authorities can do that) or limit the availability of accommodation to "foreigners" (the EU would have something to say about that). But it comes to an abrupt end just as it was getting going. Did it get cut for reasons of space?