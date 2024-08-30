Tourism protest in Mallorca - let's change course

George Bezama 30/08/2024
I am an American who has been coming to Mallorca as a tourist for the past quarter of a century. I have come so often and for so long that I don’t think I should be considered a “normal” tourist, as I have become culturally and mentally part-Spanish in the process. I understand that 2024 has seen the start of many “anti tourism” critiques and criticisms, and subsequent protests, and wish to voice the opinion of a tourist who is well acquainted with the island and people of Mallorca.

Both the Mallorquins who protest, but also and the tourists, and the Balearic business community, have their point of view, and both have logic to them. However, in an open and honest discussion, I must sympathize with the view of many Mallorquins who see not tourism per se, but overtourism, as a serious problem for their island and the Balearic region in general. An honest discussion would also stress that overmigration is nearly as great a problem for the Balearic islands as is overtourism.

The purpose of a local government is to take care of the needs of its citizens first and foremost. The island of Mallorca has only a limited amount of land. Creating and maintaining jobs is very important but should not be done at the expense of increased pricing of local housing and decreased quality of roads, traffic, and healthcare.

A tourist like myself is also free to go to other locations until a strategic and sustainable plan in the Baleares is initiated and acted upon. Mallorquins reserve the right to restrict the quantity of flights to the island, the quantity of cruise ships (if any), the quantity of hotels per municipality, and the quantity of new construction and older apartments available for rental use to foreigners. They should exercise their rights.