Myself, my husband and our children and now grandchildren have been holidaying in Majorca for over 20 years and have always loved the island. Through the online Daily Bulletin we have been very saddened by the anti tourism demonstrations we have read about.
Although there are many parts of the island that we like we do tend to be drawn back to the Portixol/Molinar district. Indeed we have stayed at The Portixol Hotel on so many occasions we now think of many of the staff as friends.
How upsetting it was then that last weekend during one of our visits to the hotel our daughter (who calls Majorca her spiritual home) and her husband were stopped by a female in a car near the Portixol Hotel. The driver asked where our daughter and son in law were from. When they answered the UK she shouted at them “Tourists go home” and drove off at speed.
This was extremely distressing. Our daughter is pregnant and had been so excited that her baby was on its 'first visit to Majorca' with many more to come after the birth and as it grows up.
Although I accept the issue of high rents and housing shortages for local people it should also be pointed out that visits such as ours help to boost the economy and employment.
I am afraid that after returning home and reflecting on the event and with very heavy hearts we feel inclined to find a new destination to visit in the future. We no longer feel welcome on the beautiful island of Majorca.
Maybe the tourist are not so much at fault, there are so many retired Europeans living here without been registered as they don't want to pay taxes on their income (pension)
Im sorry, but if that causes distess to the point of no return ( literally) , then please forward where you live. Such an idyllic place would, perhaps be an ideal , safe ,adventure for travelling Mallorquins.