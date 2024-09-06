The government apparently wants fewer tourists who spend more.

Humphrey CarterPalma06/09/2024 10:34
Airport passenger figures are up, so too are cruise passenger numbers (slightly), but with regard to the airport it does not mean they are all tourists - what about all the local residents using the airport? They are not tourists. Plus passengers are counted in and out, so come the end of the season the figures mean very little - apart from the Spanish airports authority and airlines making loads of money at Mallorca’s expense.

So, it appears we’ve had lots of bums on airline seats, but it does not appear that the bar and restaurant sector, not to mention resort businesses, have. According to the latest figures, service sector restaurant and bar takings this season are down 30 percent. I’ve seen top restaurants in key areas of Palma and other “quality” resorts closed for a number of days every week due to the lack of demand.

The tourist industry has admitted that, post-Covid, there is a huge hunger to travel, but when push comes to shove, if people can’t really afford to come to Mallorca, then don’t. It’s a bit harsh but let’s be realistic. We have the growing anti-tourism policy movement, which has been perceived as an anti-tourism platform overseas, and the ongoing debate about the pressure on the island’s natural resources, infrastructure and environment. If, at the end of the day, for local businesses such as bars and restaurants and even the retail sector, it’s simply not worth flying millions of people to Mallorca, then don’t.