The government apparently wants fewer tourists who spend more. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma06/09/2024 10:34
Airport passenger figures are up, so too are cruise passenger numbers (slightly), but with regard to the airport it does not mean they are all tourists - what about all the local residents using the airport? They are not tourists. Plus passengers are counted in and out, so come the end of the season the figures mean very little - apart from the Spanish airports authority and airlines making loads of money at Mallorca’s expense.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.