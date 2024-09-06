It occurred to me the other day, while greeting my Mallorcan neighbour with a friendly “Hola,” that they might be just as much to blame for the housing crisis on this island as my English, French, and Danish neighbours, who descend upon us every August and monopolise the parking spaces. How can this poor, innocent Mallorcan be culpable? Simple. He and his family live in Palma for 50 weeks of the year, then retreat to our village for a couple of weeks each summer. The rest of the time? That house stands empty. No contribution to the local economy, no participation in village life—just another vacant property in a place desperate for homes.
