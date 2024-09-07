Restaurants say turnover is down 30% this summer. They attribute lower spending to higher prices of accommodation and travel. | Jaume Morey
Palma07/09/2024 16:01
When TUI talk, people take note. When TUI's talk fits a particular narrative, there is more than just a note; there is an outpouring of social media talk. The narrative is that of price. So, when TUI announced that German autumn bookings for Antalya were higher than those for Mallorca, the reason was obvious - price.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.