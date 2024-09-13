I was reading a Mallorca led story the other day whereupon the supermarket outlet Mercadona, was endeavouring to link up its single customers via an opportunistic scheme where single shoppers could link up romantically with others using the same store. Blimey - I think that could be described as a rather different USP (unique selling point) in the cutthroat world of grocery sales. However, as always with me, this story got me thinking about some of my single UK based friends, who go through some interesting measures to link them up romantically with a person that rather takes their fancy.
