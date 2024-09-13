The craft beer festival in Mancor de la Vall starts Saturday, September 14.

The craft beer festival in Mancor de la Vall starts Saturday, September 14. | P. BERGAS

Peter CloverMancor de la Vall13/09/2024 09:05
TW
0

Once upon a time there was ale! It was brewed in wooden barrels, not plastic, and either pale or brown (the ale that is NOT the barrels). If the ale was black then it was called Guinness, and we used to drink it ‘au natural’, or spiked with blackcurrant juice (a potent red lady), sometimes daringly mixed with cider and woke up in the morning with a biblical headache! All beer back then was simple, steady and you knew exactly where you were. It was ale!!! The big-league breweries had cornered the market and everything ticked along quite nicely.

These days, ale has a trendy hip-hop cousin calling itself ‘artisan’ or ‘craft’ which has taken beer drinking to a totally different level, embracing a stylish, younger ‘home brewing’ culture with a completely different identity. Craft Ale now has its own festivals across Europe, showcasing popular weekend fiestas like the one about to be celebrated in Mancor de la Vall across the weekend of 14 and 15 September, sponsored by Llépols del Llúpol (sounds like somewhere Gulliver might have visited on a good night out!)

‘Microbreweries’ or ‘Craft Breweries’ notably produce a specifically limited amount of ale, typically much smaller in quantity than the large-scale corporates, and usually independently owned and run by local enthusiasts. Craft Breweries also predominantly focus on the high quality, flavour and personal brewing techniques of their specialised ales over any question of mere profit and retail sales. It really is a truly passionate pastime!

However, the microbrewing movement is not a totally new concept. Craft Brewing in the UK emerged back in the 70’s, although artisan brewing has existed throughout Europe for centuries. Brewing home beer became a massive hobby for many in the 80’s, but to be honest, the last thing you ever wanted to hear when visiting friends was, “like to try a jug or two of my latest home brew?” Ewwwww!!! No thanks!!!

I’m sure those home-brew kits you could buy in Boots worked brilliantly in the hands of capable experts or dedicated enthusiasts, but generally, in my opinion and experience, they usually tasted vile, with a hoppy, overpowering yeasty undercurrent that gave you ‘gripe’ and left you feeling rather flatuent for days!

Yet despite historic reports of failed attempts, a body of trending phoenixes rose from the flames of those rancid hops, and the hobby of ‘home brewing’ eventually expanded to the more encompassing concept of ‘craft brewing’, as artisan beers emerged, notching up a completely different level of supping!

Back in ‘Old Blighty’, I had a good friend who just loved ‘craft beers’, particularly those with wonderful and sometimes inappropriate names which accompanied the pulled pint. Customary, the names of artisan ales have actually become as equally important these days as the ale itself within this new, innovative culture. Back in the UK, names like Bishop’s Finger, Old Slapper, Moose Drool, Badger’s Bum and Kilt Lifter helped sell the product. Where they get these tags from, I’ll never know, as they have no relevance whatsoever to the taste of the ale, merely offering label and branding appeal to their quirky customers.

This year, Mancor’s XII Craft Beer Festival kicks off on Saturday14th September, showcasing 10 craft brewers, presenting over 50 artisan brews. The aroma of ‘hop’ will definitely be lively in the air as beer lovers flock to sample the best the island has to offer. I’m not a huge beer drinker myself yet excited to witness the different varieties of ‘home brews’.

Planned activities at the event include ‘beer games’, the world Pinyol throwing contest (that’s a dish for serving olives), and the exclusive ‘homebrewers’ contest. No doubt there will be traditional dancing in the square, roaming ‘xeremier’ minstrels, and ‘batucada’ drummers parading their beat through the streets to the sound of their own unique rhythm. There are also five ‘live’ bands programmed to appear throughout the evening into the early hours, so I shall be grateful for any bottle corks to plug the ears. Sadly, I’m not a huge fan of Mallorca’s enthusiastic idea of musical entertainment at these ‘rock’ inspired events! I’ve always preferred quality over sheer volume!

However, craft beer has grown massively in popularity over the past few years, so hopefully the ‘beer fest’ held in Mancor will be a huge success, giving locals a brief opportunity to forget all those nasty troubles out there in the world today, while having yet another local rave up. So, all in all, don’t miss out on the fun and flavours of Mancor’s XII Craft Beer Festival. Raise a glass, and ‘Cheers! Here’s to the beers!’