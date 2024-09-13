The craft beer festival in Mancor de la Vall starts Saturday, September 14. | P. BERGAS
Mancor de la Vall13/09/2024 09:05
Once upon a time there was ale! It was brewed in wooden barrels, not plastic, and either pale or brown (the ale that is NOT the barrels). If the ale was black then it was called Guinness, and we used to drink it ‘au natural’, or spiked with blackcurrant juice (a potent red lady), sometimes daringly mixed with cider and woke up in the morning with a biblical headache! All beer back then was simple, steady and you knew exactly where you were. It was ale!!! The big-league breweries had cornered the market and everything ticked along quite nicely.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.