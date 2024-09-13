Eating out has is getting more and more expensive. | IA
Palma13/09/2024 09:29Updated at 10:14
Restaurant prices have become too expensive for most people’s pockets, even their own association admits it. Tourists have also been spending less on eating out. A meal for two which cost 60 euros five years ago has in some cases risen to 90 euros. Now, restaurant owners have been hit by greater costs from products to staff but it is a shame that prices have risen so significantly. This summer, in some cases, you didn’t have to reserve a table for lunch or dinner and you did get the impression that restaurants were feeling the pinch. My solution to this mini crisis is the return of the Menu of the Day.
