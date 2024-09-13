Eating out has is getting more and more expensive

Jason MoorePalma13/09/2024 09:29Updated at 10:14
Restaurant prices have become too expensive for most people’s pockets, even their own association admits it. Tourists have also been spending less on eating out. A meal for two which cost 60 euros five years ago has in some cases risen to 90 euros. Now, restaurant owners have been hit by greater costs from products to staff but it is a shame that prices have risen so significantly. This summer, in some cases, you didn’t have to reserve a table for lunch or dinner and you did get the impression that restaurants were feeling the pinch. My solution to this mini crisis is the return of the Menu of the Day.

This was once the main course for many island restaurants especially at lunch-time. Good, simple food at a reasonable price, washed down with a glass of wine or even a bottle in some places. Sadly the Menu of the Day has disappeared from most restaurants. Those that do offer it, and an excellent restaurant in Palmanova springs to mind, are still doing a great trade. In the area around the Bulletin offices in the Paseo Mallorca at least four restaurants had a Menu of the Day. However, we are now down to just one.

If restaurants want to fill up then this is the answer, because people are coming on holiday with less money. Join my campaign for the return of Menu of the Day; it could be the solution for the restaurant trade.

