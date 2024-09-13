Water restrictions in Deya this summer

Deya suffered water restrictions, due to drought, this summer. | A. BASSA

Erica LayPalma13/09/2024 09:44
It’s not been as hot a summer as last year overall but it’s been another dry one (but slightly wetter than usual). Water scarcity in Mallorca is a growing concern, primarily due to a combination of natural and human factors. The island’s Mediterranean climate, characterised by hot, dry summers and mild winters, naturally limits its water resources. Rainfall is concentrated in the autumn and winter months, but the island lacks consistent rain throughout the year, resulting in fluctuating water supplies.

Moreover, climate change is intensifying this challenge, leading to prolonged droughts and increased temperatures, which in turn heighten evaporation rates and reduce available freshwater. It’s a frustrating thing for the residents in various villages who are suffering water cuts or exceptionally low pressure (which isn’t enough to keep washing machines or dishwashers running, or to make the gas boilers ignite to provide hot water).

It’s even more frustrating when Mallorca’s booming tourism industry is prioritised over residents. The island welcomes millions of tourists each year, and their consumption places tremendous pressure on local water supplies. Hotels, resorts, and holiday homes require significant amounts of water for amenities like pools, landscaping, and daily usage. This seasonal influx of visitors exacerbates the demand for water, particularly during the dry summer months when it is already in short supply.

Agriculture, while vital to the local economy, also consumes a large portion of Mallorca’s water resources. Traditional farming methods rely heavily on irrigation, which strains the island’s aquifers and reservoirs. Over-extraction of groundwater in some areas has led to depletion and saltwater intrusion, further reducing the availability of fresh water. What efforts are being made to address the issue? Speak to local residents and you’ll be told “nothing”. One council in the middle of the island is telling residents tough luck, they don’t have plans to fix the water systems as the money’s been spent elsewhere.

Mallorca has desalination plants to convert seawater into usable water, but this solution is energy-intensive and expensive. Long-term water sustainability will require a multi-faceted approach, including promoting water conservation, upgrading infrastructure, and reducing the reliance on over-extracted resources, especially with the ongoing challenges posed by climate change and tourism.