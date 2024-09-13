Deya suffered water restrictions, due to drought, this summer. | A. BASSA
Palma13/09/2024 09:44
It’s not been as hot a summer as last year overall but it’s been another dry one (but slightly wetter than usual). Water scarcity in Mallorca is a growing concern, primarily due to a combination of natural and human factors. The island’s Mediterranean climate, characterised by hot, dry summers and mild winters, naturally limits its water resources. Rainfall is concentrated in the autumn and winter months, but the island lacks consistent rain throughout the year, resulting in fluctuating water supplies.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.