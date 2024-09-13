Winter tourists find in Mallorca a wide range of sporting, cultural, religious and gastronomic offers

Humphrey Carter13/09/2024 09:57
The verdict is still out over how this summer has performed in Mallorca. The impression is that Minorca and Ibiza have struggled, so what does the winter hold in store? This month, September, appears to be looking rather positive with the new marketing in the UK, for example, being ‘September is the new August’ with the market being flooded with special offers. Whether that trend will continue through the winter remains to be seen.

Looking ahead, the main tour operators and airlines are now planning winter 2025/26 and the focus is very much on Turkey and Portugal, Mallorca does not appear to be getting a look-in. So, while the Council of Mallorca has made it clear that no more money will be spent on promoting summer tourism, perhaps the investment should be in winter tourism.

We are on the eve of the tourism fair season which kicks off at the World Travel Market in London in November. As yet nothing has been said about what the Balearic marketing strategy is going to be. If it’s going to be a gathering of local hoteliers who regularly meet on home soil and a few meetings with heads of the UK travel industry which can easily be conducted by zoom and there is no clear message, what’s the point of the Balearics going?