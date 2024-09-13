Winter tourists find in Mallorca a wide range of sporting, cultural, religious and gastronomic offers. | A.B.
13/09/2024 09:57
The verdict is still out over how this summer has performed in Mallorca. The impression is that Minorca and Ibiza have struggled, so what does the winter hold in store? This month, September, appears to be looking rather positive with the new marketing in the UK, for example, being ‘September is the new August’ with the market being flooded with special offers. Whether that trend will continue through the winter remains to be seen.
