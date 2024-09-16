A crisp cold view of Soller on a beautiful winter morning. | MDB Digital
As soon as September arrives, I sigh with relief. The sun is less harsh, the crowds begin to dissipate and there’s a freshness in the air. Sleeping at night is easier and the landscape begins to awaken with green shoots popping up and soft green grass forming over previously arid turf. Normally, I attempt to run during the summer but this year I threw in the towel at the end of June. Instead, I swam and kept up a modicum of Pilates with one class a week to keep me ticking over. I have never had so much work in two months so life in July and August was inevitably spent at the desk for many hours. I also had my latest book launch held at lovely Rialto Living in Palma so there was a lot going on. This sitting around is never good for the body, particularly the back, so I welcome the routine of getting back to normality.
