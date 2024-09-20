What is Mallorca going to do about the traffic situation with key roads gridlocked at peak times? The problem is not going to go away and you can’t blame hire cars because the traffic nightmare is ongoing throughout the year when the majority of tourists are long gone. It is easy to blame rent-a-cars. I challenge you to count the number of hire cars around you when you are stuck in traffic. Unless tourists are now renting ‘white vans’ or are coming on holiday by themselves I think you can safely say that this is a home-grown problem.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I drove to Pollenca a few days and around 40% of the cars were hire cars. Magaluf to Palma in the winter is around 20 minutes. In the summer 40 mins to an hour. So they're not all hire cars but definitely cars/vans working for hotels.