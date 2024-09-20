I have definitely noticed a substantial increase everywhere, particularly in the cost of the ‘big weekly shop’. | IA
Palma20/09/2024 09:52
Nearly everyone you talk to these days has an opinion, one way or another, on either the dynamic of tourist overload impacting local communities, or the insupportable rise in the cost of ‘everything’ across the island. Add to that the continual and unrelenting comments on social media and it’s becoming quite clear that Mallorca has become uber- expensive for the average consumer, and is perhaps in danger of outpricing itself in favour of caressing the plump wallets of the super-rich!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.