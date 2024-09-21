Es Trenc, where concerns have been expressed about overcrowding. | Patricia Lozano
Palma21/09/2024 19:02
The final document for the government's social and political pact for sustainability is like waiting for the tablets of stone. What shalt Mallorca do (or not)? What shalt Mallorca observe and honour? The pact has twelve working parties, not ten. The commandments will thus come by the dozen and will guide Mallorca's tourism for all eternity - or for the next generation at least. Possibly.
