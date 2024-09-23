Two mischievous squirrels who boarded a GWR morning train to Gatwick and caused havoc. | EFE
Palma23/09/2024 09:57
We’re past the silly season but the media had a field day with the story of the two mischievous squirrels who boarded a GWR morning train to Gatwick and caused havoc. It seems unbelievable that a pair of adventurous rodents could have passengers fleeing for their lives but perhaps we’re supposed to take it all with a heap of salt.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.