Explore the frustrations of navigating today's digital world and why it feels like a challenge for many. | Archives
I wonder if I am the only man of my generation who feels that there is some sort of secret modern conspiracy currently afoot that seeks to baffle and confuse us when undertaking basic and straightforward task in this modern world. Please say that it ain’t just me who finds whole sections of modern life almost impossible to comprehend. For instance, who also finds it really annoying that almost every modern UK supermarket maintains that it is impossible to have an employee sat at a checkout anymore (is this the same as in Mallorca I wonder?) and shoppers are now expected to do-it-themselves. Indeed, just last Thursday I sarcastically asked a young man hovering around the self-service area if he required me to stack some shelves for his supermarket chain, as it seems that this was about the only task that we customers were not expected to undertake at the moment. You think I’m joking don’t you?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.