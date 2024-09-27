Bars and restaurants are reporting a 20 percent fall in takings. | M.B.
Palma27/09/2024 09:32Updated at 11:00
Welcome to La La Land! The Balearic government is pushing ahead with its plan to ease “tourist saturation,” in other words trying to control tourist numbers. This all came about as a result of the anti-tourism protests during the summer and the Balearic government announced plans to change the “tourist model” in other words end mass tourism. The problem is that all is not well within our principal industry and the Balearic government has been rather overtaken by events. Business leaders have said that the local economy is showing fatigue and growth stalled in the all important second quarter. Bars and restaurants are reporting a 20 percent fall in takings.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
the balearic goverment needs to think without tourism the islands would be NOTHING
'A drop in takings will hit the 50,000 people who work in bars and restaurants' Many of those people aren't from Mallorca and have come here just for the work. They will quite happily go elsewhere to work,which in turn will lower the demand for flat rentals which will bring rents down. So it'll be a good thing.