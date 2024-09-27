Everyone has the right to buy a property to live in

Everyone has the right to buy a property to live in. | PERE BOTA

Neville James-DaviesPalma27/09/2024 09:39Updated at 10:58
TW
0

It has been disturbing to hear and read more about overseas tourists and property owners targeted by locals here, and some tourists have vowed never to return, even some who have been visiting Mallorca for many years. I can understand the frustration, we see it back home, where non-locals buy up properties not to live in but then rent out, taking away buying opportunities for those born locally and wanting to stay close to their roots.

In Mallorca over the years I have seen an increase from overseas buyers buying properties, but to be honest, most of them have become residents and are benefiting the economy. In fact, many have saved and restored properties that were in dire need of some TLC. But locals are going about this the wrong way, and incidents such as the tourists targeted on the motorway from the airport whilst driving are worrying, and the lady recently who had a car stop, asked by the local female driver if she was from here, when the lady said no she was verbally abused. She vowed never to come here again.

This happens in every country, people visit, they like the landscape and area and get immersed in the culture, naturally some will want to buy a property and live there. And many successfully do. Personally I would love to buy a property here but Mallorca has got way too expensive now, and a lot busier too.

But the locals have to remember, everyone has the right to buy a property to live in, I don’t actually agree with those that buy simply to rent out thus taking away the buying stock for locals, but one thing must be kept in mind, whoever lives here is supporting the economy and keeping the property alive.