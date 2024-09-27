Everyone has the right to buy a property to live in. | PERE BOTA
Palma27/09/2024 09:39Updated at 10:58
It has been disturbing to hear and read more about overseas tourists and property owners targeted by locals here, and some tourists have vowed never to return, even some who have been visiting Mallorca for many years. I can understand the frustration, we see it back home, where non-locals buy up properties not to live in but then rent out, taking away buying opportunities for those born locally and wanting to stay close to their roots.
