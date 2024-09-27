Since the pandemic I took the decision to make sure I do a yearly MOT

27/09/2024
One of the traits most men have is that we won’t admit that we’re ill, It’s something that we tend to shy away from. Why visit a doctor to tell you you’re not well when a couple of pills will suffice or you ride out the problem. I’m in this camp or let’s say I was in this camp. Since the pandemic I took the decision to make sure I do a yearly MOT as I’m getting to the age where unfortunately things don’t work as well as they did. I say yearly but that doesn’t include the regular visits I now do to the dentist and chiropodist. I didn’t visit the dentist for over 30 years, mainly because of a bad experience I had when I was a kid.

A few years ago a friend of mine, a dentist in the UK asked me to go to his practice and he promised he would be as gentle as he could. One thing about his practice that I loved was he had a TV screen in the ceiling so as you laid back you could watch the TV. Meaning I concentrated more on Sky Sports News than I did on the work that he was doing. Luckily though there wasn’t anything majorly wrong with my teeth, which he found amazing after 30 years and so my reluctance to go to dentist was cured. I now go regularly to Howard Forge at the Santa Ponsa Dental Practice in Santa Ponsa. Who is without doubt one of the best on the island.

I also regularly visit the Clinica de Pie (Chiropodist) in Santa Ponsa. Pedro Ortega was recommended to me by quite a few people and I would recommend him to any of you out there. One thing I am behind with is my eyes and yes I know, should have gone to Specsavers! That’s on my list.
Back to my yearly MOT which I did privately through Juaneda. I have no problem with the national health system here in Spain by the way. I still use them but having a private insurance is peace of mind for the whole family and if I’m paying for it, I might as well use it. Marisa the doctor in Palmanova is an absolute star and says it how it is. I did the whole works both in Palmanova and the clinic in Palma.

There’s not a test known to man which I didn’t do. One of the tests I did showed that I’d got a hernia and it needed to be operated on. So the week before last I was in Juaneda preparing for the operation. I have to say the treatment and care I received was second to none and within 24 hours I was home. I’m now in my second week of recovery and it’s taking longer than I thought. But I’m glad I did what I did. I urge any of you out there who like me didn’t like to visit the doctors to do so. I know it’s not easy as I’ve been there but sometimes you owe it to your family and friends to make sure you’re in good health.