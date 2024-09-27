Since the pandemic I took the decision to make sure I do a yearly MOT. | EFE
Palma27/09/2024 10:33
One of the traits most men have is that we won’t admit that we’re ill, It’s something that we tend to shy away from. Why visit a doctor to tell you you’re not well when a couple of pills will suffice or you ride out the problem. I’m in this camp or let’s say I was in this camp. Since the pandemic I took the decision to make sure I do a yearly MOT as I’m getting to the age where unfortunately things don’t work as well as they did. I say yearly but that doesn’t include the regular visits I now do to the dentist and chiropodist. I didn’t visit the dentist for over 30 years, mainly because of a bad experience I had when I was a kid.
