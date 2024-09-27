General view of the centre of Soller which is getting harder to visit due to traffic jams. | plozano
Palma27/09/2024 12:22
We are shifting uncomfortably into autumn. This beautiful time of the year in the Soller Valley is appreciated by many. Therein lies the rub. Those on the island in the autumn spend some of their time sightseeing and roaming the island in all its beauty. Why wouldn’t they – its glorious. The sun is shining, the temperature is manageable and there is much to see. The museums, galleries, shops, and restaurants are delighted by the visitors who come on their day trips. Unfortunately, this year they are often driving in traffic jams and finding it impossible to park.
