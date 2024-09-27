The anti-tourism movement can pipe down now while the government repairs the damage. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/09/2024 12:42
“It's nice to see some rain and cooler temperatures, perhaps now we can have the island back for a while,” my Mallorcan neighbour told me this week. After another alleged record summer season, well the airport and hotels have posted good numbers, the Mallorcans I know and foreign residents on the island are looking forward to the off season to enjoy the island in relative peace and quiet.
