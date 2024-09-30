Why I still feel welcome on Mallorca

Made to feel at home.

MDB Digital30/09/2024 09:48Updated at 10:26
TW
1

With anti-tourism voices active, it is especially welcome to see small, spontaneous gestures of kindness from Mallorquins.

On the first day of my current visit, I stood at the fish counter at Mercadonna supermarket while the only shopper present was being served, not realising that I should take a ticket.

A local lady took a ticket and, upon seeing that I was intended to make a purchase, handed me her ticket and took another one for herself. And, when approaching a supermarket check-out with just one or two items, locals with trolley-loads frequently invite me to go ahead of them. I still feel welcome.

PETER ANNEREAU

Bunyola