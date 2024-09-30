With anti-tourism voices active, it is especially welcome to see small, spontaneous gestures of kindness from Mallorquins.
Why I still feel welcome on Mallorca
Mallorca kindness at its best: Letter to the editor
This is quite normal, you shouldn't believe the lies in the gutter press in the UK.