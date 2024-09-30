UK Prime Minister Attends the 79th United Nations General Assembly

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a breakfast meeting with business leaders at the consul general's residence around the fringes of the 79th United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2024 in New York.

Anna NicholasPalma30/09/2024 15:14
What a mess

Really, one has to wonder whether Two-Tier-Keir or rather Free-Gear-Keir, has opted to press a self-implode button just as he’s made it to No10. It’s quite hard to imagine a more disastrous start for a PM in a newly formed government. First there’s the furore over ending winter fuel payments for most - still unfinished business- the rebelling of junior doctors, civil servants and train drivers demanding huge pay rises which they got, much to the chagrin of teachers and nurses, continuing economic migrant chaos, the anti-migrant demos, harsh prison ‘two-tier’ sentences and subsequent stamping down on free speech. Then came in-fighting within the party followed by the revelation of massive freebies being offered by Lord Alli and the appointment of a vanity photographer for Angela Rayner and other political chiefs at huge expense to the public purse.

The Labour party conference in Liverpool has faced angry Gaza demonstrators, boos from its own MPs over refusal of a U-turn on winter fuel payments, and wholesale disruption and it’s fairly easy to see why. Much of the electorate is hugely disappointed at the way in which the government has conducted itself following the lacklustre and frustrating performance of the previous incumbents.

How can things improve? Well, currently the nurses are spoiling for a fight and have rejected a proposed 5.5 per cent pay rise, Mick the Grinch, boss of union, RMT, is calling for trade union control of the economy, and the winter fuel and Lord Alli freebie rows continue. If the trade unions are given huge power over businesses, two things will happen: countless businesses will pack up and go elsewhere in Europe or rest of world, and many of those who remain, will rely on freelancer contracts to avoid onerous costs. Either way, the future for the UK’s recently installed government isn’t looking too rosy.

Covid returns

It seems that dreaded Covid has returned, even here in Mallorca, with many friends being struck down with various symptoms. I am yet to catch the horror, and hope I won’t but if it’s doing the rounds, there’s not a lot one can do to avoid it. The only good news is that most of those who have it, claim that they don’t feel too grim, so hopefully it is getting milder and easier to deal with. We can but hope!

Off on my travels

At this time of year, I usually give a sigh of relief as I am mostly through my reviewing period when I dash about the island and beyond, reviewing hotels and writing news pieces for the Telegraph. It’s a very enjoyable task in many ways but does require a lot of planning, time away from the desk and follow up, plus writing on my return. This October, however, I will in fact be travelling more than ever, first to Cannes for a week’s work project, then onto London followed by Poitiers. Although it’s rather nice to stay put, it does do us the world of good to get off island now and then and see the world. I always come back energised, motivated and full of ideas and plans. Once back I will be chained to the desk in time for a hopefully quiet and peaceful winter period on our glorious island.

A Marmite moment

It’s the savoury spread people either love or hate and I am in the former camp. What can be more delicious than Marmite spread over melting butter on toasted bread? Sheer bliss! So, imagine my horror to see a misleading UK newspaper headline announcing the end to Marmite spread. In panic I scanned the article only to find that it referred to some bizarre Marmite and peanut butter combination that certainly wouldn’t tickle my fancy. Marmite, in pure form, continues to ride the waves. As if it would be disbanded! I was rather cross with myself for being conned by clickbait.

Monsters

I’ve been watching Monsters, the gripping Netflix dramatised series about the Menendez brothers who were jailed for murdering their parents, José and Kitty in 1989. Finally convicted in 1996, the brothers remain in prison in San Diego. Of all people, Kim Kardashian, has been to visit them both, having become an advocator for prison reform, and having helped several prisoners have their sentences reduced or nulled. There’s a revelation around every corner.