Is this the right time to increase the rate of the tourist tax? At a time when many holidaymakers are finding the island increasingly more expensive the Balearic government decides to raise taxes. Tourists in five star hotels are already paying four euros (per person, per day) so the increase could mean that they decide to take their business elsewhere (and this is the type of tourists the island desperately wants to attract).
Why this is not the right time to increase tourist tax
Tourists are already complaning that Mallorca is too expensive and now more tax
You don't seem to get it - the vast majority of the public want a reduction in tourist numbers, which in turn will mean a reduction of tourist workers from the mainland, south America etc. People who stay in 5* hotels aren't going to worry if they have to pay a few euros more.