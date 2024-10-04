Traffic jams in Palma

Jason Moore
Palma
04/10/2024
This is the age of the train, but before the Balearic government spends many millions of money they haven’t got on a new rail link between Palma and Llucmajor they should establish who is going to use it. The main aim is to reduce traffic gridlock, but unless Mallorcans are prepared to abandon their cars and take the train then it is a complete waste of money.

The island already has a first rate public transport network but still roads are gridlocked. It is a nice idea; out-patients will be able to take the train to Son Llatzer Hospital, travellers can get to Palma airport and the ‘white van man’ can leave his vehicle at home and go to the various industrial estates by public transport. Nice idea, but is it ever going to happen? NO. Tourists will probably use the rail link but they are not really the problem despite what some local politicians have to say. Hire cars are often blamed for the gridlock because they are an easy target.

The truth is that the roads are gridlocked in January and February when there are no rent-a-cars. So before Balearic President Marga Prohens starts buying her conductor’s whistle and hat, her government should look at public transport very carefully. Would it be a better idea to think the unthinkable and enlarge existing roads? Unless radical action is taken this is the only solution. Nice train idea, but few takers.