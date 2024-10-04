A traffic jam on a section of the highway leading to Palma in an archive image. | A.. SEPULVEDA
Palma04/10/2024 09:32
This is the age of the train, but before the Balearic government spends many millions of money they haven’t got on a new rail link between Palma and Llucmajor they should establish who is going to use it. The main aim is to reduce traffic gridlock, but unless Mallorcans are prepared to abandon their cars and take the train then it is a complete waste of money.
