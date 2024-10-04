Passengers seen at the airport

Andrew EdePalma04/10/2024 09:50
Avoiding discrimination was why the tourist tax had to be applied to Balearic residents when it was introduced in 2016, but discrimination has characterised both the current tax and the original ecotax of 2002 to 2003. The hoteliers, furious enough with the 2002 tax, were doubly so because the mechanism was such that only they collected it; holiday lets didn’t.

This anomaly was eliminated in 2016. But there continues to be a form of discrimination because of all the tourists who simply don’t pay the tax - their accommodation is illegal, they are staying with family or friends or they are staying in second homes (and I’m not referring to owners). The illegal lets are one thing, but what about the others?

There is a distinction between tourist and non-tourist accommodation. But is this relevant? Arguably it is, but how does one decide between a tourist and a person visiting a family member for a few days. This said, the great majority will be tourists in that they are also holidaymakers. Should they not pay the tourist tax like a hotel or legal holiday let guest? Maybe they should, but how could the tax be collected? At points of island entry and exit would be impractical. Perhaps the government, in pursuit of responsible tourism, should invite voluntary contributions.