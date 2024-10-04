Avoiding discrimination was why the tourist tax had to be applied to Balearic residents when it was introduced in 2016, but discrimination has characterised both the current tax and the original ecotax of 2002 to 2003. The hoteliers, furious enough with the 2002 tax, were doubly so because the mechanism was such that only they collected it; holiday lets didn’t.
The tourists who fly under the radar
There is a distinction between tourist and non-tourist accommodation
