I was stopped in the local supermarket last week by a belligerent elderly local. She wanted my opinion on overtourism in Soller. I braced myself as this thorny topic has rapidly become a no-go area in our valley. There’s a fury about house purchase and rental prices, insufferable traffic and lack of parking. To my surprise, the feisty pensioner rattled on about how important it was to keep welcoming visitors to keep the economy buoyant, and for Mallorquins to cease blaming them for their own woes.
The tourism dam has burst its banks
Of course we need visitors for a stable economy but....
