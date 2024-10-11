Balearic President Marga Prohens during a conference. | P. BOTA
Palma11/10/2024 09:23Updated at 10:00
The Balearic President, Marga Prohens has been dubbed ‘Red Marga‘. She has earned the name not thanks to Chris de Burgh’s Lady in Red but more in the vein of ‘Red Ken Livingstone’, former mayor of London. Some sections of her true-blue-party are rather baffled because she does appear to have taken a turn to the left.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.