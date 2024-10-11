It has become common in recent nights for the beginning section of Santiago Street to have no other lighting than what comes from the traffic lights for vehicles. It seems that there have been quite a few issues lately, and on certain evenings, some areas of Sóller lack the necessary lighting in this file photo. | I.C.
Let there be light is my shout for the week. Why are the elderly in Soller rarely seen on the streets in the evening? Some might choose not to go out, others would love to, but they can’t see where they are going. Uneven pavements and poor street lighting are amongst the top hates of the older generation. We all live in a permanent state of fear over the disability and lack of independence one fall can have. Many of them have experience of this and know exactly what they are talking about.
